“The corn market traded higher on improving demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There have been a few sales to South Korea and Mexico this week so we could see another decent export sales number next week.Gaines were limited from weakness in outside markets and coronavirus situation.”
Analysts continue to watch the situation and China and what could come next. “In 2003, China booked additional food after SARS to fill domestic supplies,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “With Phase 1 signed China could issue duty free licenses in coming weeks as the 30 days to activate Phase 1 passes.”