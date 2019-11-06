“Corn prices were slightly stronger on delays in the harvest progress from moisture holding above 20% in many areas,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “This year’s corn export demand is much lower than what is needed to achieve the USDA’s target. There could be a fair number of acres that have corn standing well into winter, if not all the way to next spring.”
“Corn prices are drifting due to a continued lack of anything positive on the export front as well as position-taking ahead of Friday’s Supply and Demand report,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The demand side of the balance sheet is likely to get smaller once again on Friday morning, more than likely overwhelming any production declines the corn market may or may not see.”