“Weekly US ethanol production is expected to drop for the eighth straight week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel drop in production and slight increase in gas use could drop stocks. USDA reported that farmers have planted 27 pct of the US 2020 corn crop. Some feel farmers in the west may have planted even more.”
The U.S. corn crop has hit the quarter mark on planting. “The national average corn basis from cmdtyView was 27.67 cents under May on April 28,” Brugler Marketing said. “That’s the strongest basis since March 25. U.S. corn was 27% planted through April 26, and 3% emerged.”