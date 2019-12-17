Corn futures are built off of yesterday’s gains, with March, May and July all up, Stewart-Peterson said. Feed demand domestically continues to be supportive, and China is planning on restarting purchases of ethanol by lifting or waiving trade war tariffs.
Corn prices were mildly higher on uncertainty about possibly seeing fresh demand from China, according to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. No details yet on what they might buy and how much they might buy, but there is chatter that the details will get spelled out. No timeline has been announced, however.