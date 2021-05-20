 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, particularly in the July contract. That pattern is “typically a bearish formation,” he said. Meanwhile the new crop contracts are “gaining ground” on the front moths.

Corn was higher today as more exports were announced to China, with a 1.224 mmt purchase announced this morning, CHS Hedging said. This brought the total to 10.2 mmt of new crop corn purchased by China.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders began the week processing the planting pace and a wet forecast. “A quick planting pace and a warm/wet forecast pressured new crop futu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Demand for corn still very strong with Brazil’s and China’s corn still priced high, reports Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, ethanol margins i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Quite the price action today with most contracts finishing 20 cents above the lows with the July contract finishing unchanged,” Bryant Sander…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Basis bids for corn shipped by barge “were mostly firm” on Wednesday, as export loadings have been active, Total Farm Marketing said. There ha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazil corn is still a big problem for the World Grain Market to solve, but with better U.S. weather the situation looks less dire than it did…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most still feel final Brazil corn crop could drop below 90 mmt, which should increase export demand,” ADM Investor Services said. Corn prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded overnight from several down-days of trading, said Total Farm Marketing. “Arguably, corn prices had become technically o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is continuing to “splurge” on the new crop corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Estimates for what China brings in next year are a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices are rebounding from yesterday’s sharp losses where they were seen hitting a two-week low, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. “Corn …

