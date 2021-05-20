The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, particularly in the July contract. That pattern is “typically a bearish formation,” he said. Meanwhile the new crop contracts are “gaining ground” on the front moths.
Corn was higher today as more exports were announced to China, with a 1.224 mmt purchase announced this morning, CHS Hedging said. This brought the total to 10.2 mmt of new crop corn purchased by China.