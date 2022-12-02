Corn Dec 2, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits Fed survey finds more cash filling farmers’ pockets, and land values soaring Christmas tree farm spreads holiday cheer Hardings beginning to build registered Red Angus herd Barn Boards and Baling Wire Diabetes drug for weight loss? Raising cattle comes with joy, loss and sometimes an angry momma Guineas: The bug-eating alarm system of the farm Young farmers hopeful for change Bag storage a good ‘temporary’ solution Montana Prime Meats offers local meat to Billings, central Montana Save money on livestock inputs Five steps to healthier soil, even in drought Iowa dairy farmer recreates 'Christmas Vacation' movie scene Be aware of nutrient loss from harvesting corn silage and baling cornstalks ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corn “Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi… Corn U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th… Corn “Futures failed to close higher with a stronger wheat and soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production for the w… Corn The corn market is trading lower “in sympathy with the wheat market.” Prices are drawing additional pressure from lack of demand and continuat… Corn “Futures fell in sympathy with soybeans and wheat as news to encourage the upside is limited right now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. … Corn Corn markets are trading weaker “following wheat and soy,” CHS Hedging said. “Lack of demand and fresh supportive news” will continue to weigh… Corn The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” t… Corn The corn market traded slightly higher overnight on spillover strength in the soybeans and strength in the crude oil market, Ami Heesch. But c… Corn USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa… Corn The corn market is trading lower on Chinese situation and weakness in crude oil, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.