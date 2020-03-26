Ethanol production dropped down to 1.005 mln barrels per day, a 30,000 barrel decrease from last week’s report. That marks the lowest production number since October, but those marks are still 3.1% over last year, Allendale said.
That drop in ethanol “looms large” Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said, as some plants are slowing or stopping temporarily. “The ethanol industry struggles with low crude and unleaded gasoline prices as many state governments issue ‘stay at home’ orders for non-essential workers due to COVID-19,” he said. More drop in ethanol is expected in the coming weeks.