John Payne of Daniels Trading said he doesn’t expect the international crude oil deal to affect corn prices in the near future because ethanol is still struggling.
The USDA supply and demand report showed U.S. corn ending stocks at 2.092 mln bushels, up from estimates at 2.004 mb and 1.892 mb last report, Allendale said. The USDA world crop ending stocks report showed corn at 303.2 mln tonnes compared to an estimated 298.5 mt and 297.34 mt in the last report.
Argentina’s corn is reported to be about a quarter harvested. The USDA left its production estimate for the country at 50 mmt, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.