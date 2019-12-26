Corn markets were seeing fairly bullish activity on Thursday.
“Bullish traders are encouraged that prices are holding up against the 100-day moving average in both contracts with what appears to be minimal selling interest,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Prices on both old and new crop finished at or near the day’s high.”
Wheat markets also helped support corn on an otherwise quiet day.
“The corn market was slightly higher in thin holiday trade,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength came from the rally in the wheat market and pressure came from traders evening up their year-end positions.”