Corn markets drifted lower on Monday as traders waited for fresh good news to lift them.
“Corn prices traded lower on a bout of profit taking after last week’s strength,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn market appears to be rangebound and in need of some fresh supportive news.”
“South American weather has been non-threatening, the U.S. dollar is trading at its highest level since Oct. 10, and the Brazilian real made new all-time lows this morning,” Stewart-Peterson reported. “Many traders are also worried that while U.S. corn ending stocks may come in a bit lower on tomorrow’s report, global ending stocks are expected to grow.”