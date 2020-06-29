Wet weather is forecast across most of the Corn Belt through the Fourth of July with no threatening heat expected to develop in the 10- to 14-day forecasts. U.S. weather is not ideal but it is not concerning. The ECB needs GDDs heading into pollination but price action tells us the story about the weather and it shows no one is worrying about U.S. yield prospects, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The trade guesses for corn plantings would imply at trend line, production would decline 304 million bushels. Combined with the demand deterioration that the trade forecasted, there may be minimal effects to what next year’s ending stocks are forecasted to be, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.