Analysts are watching investment fund trends on a slightly lower day for corn.
“Another slightly lower day for corn futures, as investment funds are already extremely long and seem to be focused on other markets until the safrinha corn weather market picks up again,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
USDA reported old crop corn export sales at 327,741 MT, Brugler Marketing said. Old crop commitments are now at 66.81 MMT (2.63 bln bu.) or 98.3% of USDA’s export forecast. Of that, outstanding sales are 209% higher yr/yr, and account for 43% of the total commitments.