Corn

The Russian advance on south Ukraine export ports could limit Ukraine corn exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A key western Ukraine bridge was destroyed. This key rail and truck line for Ukraine grain exports to the European Union and military imports to Ukraine.

Illinois corn farmers voted in favor of increasing the corn checkoff rate established in the Illinois Corn Marketing Act, according to Illinois Department of Agriculture. The referendum, which was approved by 88% of state corn growers, will result in the current 5/8 cent corn checkoff rate increasing to 7/8 of a cent per bushel.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Corn

Corn July corn closed sharply lower on the session but the market managed to stay inside of yesterday’s range as export sales were not as high…

Corn

Markets are lower overall in the corn complex, as futures are consolidating this week. “News this morning is sparse as the market continues to…

Corn

Corn closed lower yesterday on reports that Brazilian and Argentine Corn were offered at prices much lower than those of the US, according to …

Corn

Heading into the day portion of the week’s final trade day, corn is 2 to 5 cents higher in new crop and bouncing 6 to 7 cents in old crop, sai…

Corn

Corn markets rebounded from a lower open to see gains by the end of the day. “Further planting delays” from storms throughout the Corn Belt ar…

Corn

The United States is not competitively priced in the world corn market as additional South American harvest hits the pipeline, but record frei…

Corn

The slow start to planting season is adding bullish news to the strong demand story, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

Corn

With record-high fertilizer prices and regional logistic snarls, it seems very unlikely that the USDA’s planted acreage estimate will rise sig…

Corn

The US corn crop may be planted late in some areas due to cold & wet weather, but the second week of the forecast is mostly warm and dry w…

Corn

Corn futures are mixed after the overnight trade as bulls are watching lower South American corn exports, Total Farm Marketing said. “That cou…

Breaking News