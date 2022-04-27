The Russian advance on south Ukraine export ports could limit Ukraine corn exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A key western Ukraine bridge was destroyed. This key rail and truck line for Ukraine grain exports to the European Union and military imports to Ukraine.
Illinois corn farmers voted in favor of increasing the corn checkoff rate established in the Illinois Corn Marketing Act, according to Illinois Department of Agriculture. The referendum, which was approved by 88% of state corn growers, will result in the current 5/8 cent corn checkoff rate increasing to 7/8 of a cent per bushel.