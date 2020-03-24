Corn markets saw factors working for and against them.
“Stability in the energy markets, sharply higher equities and steady to higher soybean and wheat prices provided support,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slow farmer selling was also noted. Of continued concern is the reduction in ethanol margins, as plants are either dropping bids or eliminating them altogether.”
“The corn market traded both sides, with prices moving into positive territory by midday on a bout of short covering from recent losses,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from talk of ethanol plant closures across the U.S. from waning demand for gasoline as many folks work from home during the spread of the coronavirus.”