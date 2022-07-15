People are also reading…
Prices are having trouble gaining any upward momentum after the July 12 USDA monthly Supply/Demand report. Technically, prices look to stay below their 200-day Moving Averages heading into the weekend, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.
Consolidation continues to be the name of the game, which was actually encouraging yesterday morning when many other commodity markets were full on risk-off, said Blue Lines Futures. “To us, that indicated good underlying near-term strength in the market as we inch closer to the weekend,” it said.