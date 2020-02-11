“Corn prices fell on weakness in the wheat market and a reduction in exports from the USDA supply and demand report out this morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The South American crop is expected to be of decent size, allowing for ample amount of supplies for exports.”
“Corn futures traded marginally lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Argentina corn prices for export are now a discount to US offered resistance. Fact USDA left US 2029/20 carryout unchanged from January offered some resistance. USDA lowered US 2019/20 corn exports 50 mln bu. and raised ethanol use 50 mln bu.”