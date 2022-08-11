People are also reading…
Corn markets were up overnight as weather concerns persist, in addition to ideas that the USDA is going to lower corn yield in tomorrow’s report. Expect a “firmer tone on strength in the wheat market and lower yield ideas.”
Spot basis bids for corn fell at processors and river terminals in the western half of the U.S. Midwest, ADM Investor Services said. “Bids for both (soy and corn) commodities were steady at processors, elevators and river terminals in the eastern half of the region.”