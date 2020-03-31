“Corn futures monitor energy prices as corn consumption for ethanol remains a big question mark,” Allendale said. “All this comes as the USDA is set to release some of its biggest data of the year.”
Corn continues to “stumble lower” CHS Hedging’s Richard Plackemeier said. “Last week’s export inspections were above the trade estimates, but that wasn’t seen as supportive, given the environment of declining fuel demand across the country. Futures charts took a negative technical hit with the price declines yesterday.”