Today’s report raised corn yield (168 bpa) and raised acreage (81.5 mln acres) for corn, but carryout remained largely the same, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The bottom line is they dropped export numbers like we thought they would, and they dropped ethanol numbers somewhat, but they raised feed residual use by 250 mln. The confirmation is huge we are feeding the heck out of the corn crop.
Overall, the lower than expected estimate of Dec. 1 corn stocks offered support to the market, ADM Investor Services said. “It offset the fact they did not lower the U.S. 2019 corn crop as much as the bulls were hoping for,” they added.
U.S. carryout numbers from today’s USDA report came in at 1.892 bln bushels for corn, slightly above the average trade guess of 1.757 bln bushels. World carryout is at 297.81 mmt.