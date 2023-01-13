Despite a bullish USDA report yesterday there will continue to be some headwinds for corn ahead because of low export demand compared to last year, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said.
USDA surprised the trade by lowering US 2022 crop 200 mil bu. and at the same time, dropped US exports 150 mil bu., said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, noting that the bump in prices following the report may be temporary.
The Hightower report this morning says uncertainty about weather in Argentina may support buying.