“The corn market lost ground amidst mostly favorable weather conditions and big crop ideas,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The average trade estimated for acres planted came in at 95.2 mln acres. That, combined with two crop years looking at heavy ending stocks, does not seem low enough to rally prices significantly.”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Futures made new lows on talk of favorable US Midwest 2 week weather and liquidation of July open interest before first notice day next Tuesday. Some look for the dry areas of the east Midwest to see .50-1.50 locally 3.0 inches of needed rains over the next 1-5 days.”