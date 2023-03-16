People are also reading…
"Nearby corn made new highs for the week, while new crop December remained rangebound with a slight gain of,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “BAGE reduced their estimate of Argentina’s corn production 1.5 mmt, to 36 mmt. USDA is currently 40 mmt. The IGC estimated world corn production in 2023/2024 at 1.202 bln tonnes, up from 1.15bmt this year.”
“The Black Sea Corridor remains open, however still no confirmation on an extension of the BSGI,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Both Ukraine and the UN insist on a 120 day extension, while Russia stays firm with only 60 days. For the 3rd day in a row the USDA announced a large sale to China.”