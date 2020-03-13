“While today's price action does not necessarily constitute a reversal, the lack of capitulation selling today and over the past two weeks is impressive and makes many wonder if a lack of deliverable corn stocks is proving the support to the corn market against so many negative outside factors,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“USDA estimates U.S. 2019/20 corn export demand near 1.725 mln bu. vs 2.065 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. export pace though is running 100 mln bu. below level to reach the USDA goal. U.S. ethanol margins remain negative which could reduce total corn demand.”