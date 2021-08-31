There was some end-of-month position squaring today, as the corn market lost just under a dime in most contracts, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“Today’s technical picture was bruised, but we wouldn’t say it was broken,” Total Farm Marketing said.
There was some end-of-month position squaring today, as the corn market lost just under a dime in most contracts, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“Today’s technical picture was bruised, but we wouldn’t say it was broken,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.