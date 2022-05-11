 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last year’s near record pace produced a record 177 bushels per acre yield but with the major production states of Iowa at only 15% planted and Illinois at 14%, the relief of upcoming planting progress does not offset the history that a late planted crops struggle to hit trend yield which has been optimistically raised to 181 BPA, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The corn debate is being won by the bears for now, but the landscape and history remain bullish.

We have rains coming into the Northern Plains, with North Dakota and Minnesota seeing an inch of rain or more over the next seven days, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I’ve heard a lot of talk among traders about acreage switching and prevent plant,” he said. “There is some concern you could lose corn acres there. But we could still end up with planted acreage higher overall.”

