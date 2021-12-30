 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

CHS Hedging’s Ami Heesch said corn is seeing spillover weakness from crude oil as prices drew additional pressure from forecasts of rain in South America. Expect a “weaker start in sympathy with the soybean market,” she said.

Corn markets are weaker, as grain complexes ease “on year-end profit-taking and mixed weather news for South America,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Interesting to note that China has imported a record $100 billion dollars of food imports and own 70% of world corn ending stocks. Is this stockpiling of food in case their economy worsens?”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets saw a key reversal today, but drought remains in South America. Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said rainfall deficits have "nearly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fundamentally, corn remains bullish through at least the 2022-2023 marketing year, making it an attractive hold for investors. But both the na…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Strength in the soy complex has continued supporting the corn market, as dryness in southern Brazil limits any losses that might be found, Ami…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn found support after yesterday’s drop with energy demand and inflation concerns helping to boost the market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Most look for USDA to raise US 2021/22 corn demand on Jan 12, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Following the Christmas break, corn resumes where it left off, rising 6 to 7 cents in early Monday action, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Farmer selling continued today with the board a little bit higher, basis remains strong but seeing some weakness from ethanol plants,” Nick P…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is getting support from the dryness in South America as the full-season crop in southern Brazil is getting impacted by the dry weather th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News