CHS Hedging’s Ami Heesch said corn is seeing spillover weakness from crude oil as prices drew additional pressure from forecasts of rain in South America. Expect a “weaker start in sympathy with the soybean market,” she said.
Corn markets are weaker, as grain complexes ease “on year-end profit-taking and mixed weather news for South America,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Interesting to note that China has imported a record $100 billion dollars of food imports and own 70% of world corn ending stocks. Is this stockpiling of food in case their economy worsens?”