The Hightower Report calls it “an impressive recovery yesterday” as the market was poised to drive down to new contract lows, but the market lacked new selling interest. Focus is shifting to the new crop with attention to the weekly planting reports, The Hightower Report said.
Corn is estimated to be 3% planted compared to the 5-year average of 4% for this week, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Also from USDA reports yesterday, export inspections were 1.029 mmt for last week, near the high end of estimates, Warren said.
With ethanol prices down, plenty of feed available, and so many acres planned, for prices to go up there needs to be a weather problem, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.