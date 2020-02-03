Futures are down to open trade today, CHS Hedging said, but new crop prices will start to be watched very closely as producers start to plan acreage for the upcoming growing season. Funds are net short 29,476 contracts.
Chinese futures are back open after their holiday and prices were sharply lower in their markets on Monday, Brugler Marketing and Management said. They noted that the bearish net short position funds have been at is at the smallest point since the flip from being net long in August.