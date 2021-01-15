March corn closed sharply higher yesterday as the market responded to strong export sales news, uncertainty on South America crop production and continued active fund trader buying, according to The Hightower Report. The market remains concerned with the Argentina crop size as the Rosario Board of Trade said corn projection slipped 4.2% to 46 million tons.
India is considering raising its ethanol usage again, Allendale said. Last year the government set a target rate of 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2030. They now plan to hit that 20% goal by 2025. In 2019 the U.S. exported 9.3% of ethanol production, 34.9 million barrels. Of that, India was the No. 3 buyer at 4.140, according to The Hightower Report.