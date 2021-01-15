 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

March corn closed sharply higher yesterday as the market responded to strong export sales news, uncertainty on South America crop production and continued active fund trader buying, according to The Hightower Report. The market remains concerned with the Argentina crop size as the Rosario Board of Trade said corn projection slipped 4.2% to 46 million tons.

India is considering raising its ethanol usage again, Allendale said. Last year the government set a target rate of 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2030. They now plan to hit that 20% goal by 2025. In 2019 the U.S. exported 9.3% of ethanol production, 34.9 million barrels. Of that, India was the No. 3 buyer at 4.140, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. corn prices traded higher last week and at new seven-year highs. Some analysts look for carryout to be closer to 1.4 billion bushels vers…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market continues to move higher on tighter than expected stocks, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on a bout of positioning ahead of the USDA report and also due to a strong U.S. dollar, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded higher on tight stocks and decent demand, according to CHS Hedging. Stocks are expected to get smaller and the battle f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The big surprise yesterday was the large revisions to the U.S. corn balance sheets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The government cut th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Northern Argentina received notable rain over the weekend, but more dryness is expected. Meanwhile that country’s farmers continue their sales…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Today’s estimate for corn is for quarterly stocks to come in at 11.951 bln bushels, with ending stocks for the U.S. at 1.599 bln bushels

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News