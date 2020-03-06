“Corn prices extended their downbeat finish to the week by finishing Friday's trading session with a second straight moderate loss,” the Hightower Report said. “A collapse in energy prices in the wake of the OPEC plus meeting debacle weighed on corn prices as it will weaken demand for ethanol.”
“Corn prices were in the dumps on lack of fresh supportive news and spillover weakness in outside markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Brazil is expected to harvest a big crop of corn this year. Farmers are mostly unwilling sellers at current price levels. Most months settled the week at 5-10 cents above contract lows.”