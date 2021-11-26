 Skip to main content
Corn markets are were down most of the day until a last hour charge had the market closing higher, CHS Hedging’s Bryant Sanderson said. “Broad selloff in the commodity space hit the corn market on the open as fears of the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa,” he said.

Despite the wild swings in the market today, ethanol margins are “still supporting corn,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported 32% of Argentina’s corn is planted and 81% is rated good to excellent.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

