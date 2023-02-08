Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services says corn futures are higher today as there could be some buying in front of today’s USDA report.
People are also reading…
Futures are in the green this morning as March continues to flirt with its 100 and 200-day moving averages and December remains in the $5.90s, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. “It is hard to imagine we’ll see much excitement ahead of the report, one could argue a similar situation for after the report, but the USDA does like to surprise,” Paumen said.
“Traders will continue to monitor the Argentina weather closely as both the bulls and the bears have a case,” The Hightower Report said today.