Corn traded slightly lower last night, as there is not much fundamental news to move the market higher, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Dryness in Brazil is expected to increase over the next 6-10 forecast, which would cause additional stress on the second-corn crop, but 11-15 day forecasts anticipates rains to ease that dryness.
Ethanol production is pegged at 1.079 mln barrels per day, “a strong number,” Allendale said. It marks the fourth largest production this year, and the pace compared to last year is stronger, with expectations to meet the 0.9% increase this year.