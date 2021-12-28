 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Strength in the soy complex has continued supporting the corn market, as dryness in southern Brazil limits any losses that might be found, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “China’s corn prices were down 8 ¼ cents overnight,” she said.

“News of Chinese economic stimulus efforts equate to potentially stronger demand for commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said, noting that spot basis bids for corn are steady to weaker at elevators, ethanol plants and processors. “However, basis bids for row crops shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast inched higher on Monday in response to exporter needs and high costs for freight.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed stronger once again today but it appears to be based on technical strength, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. ethanol production declined a little bit last week but is still higher than year-to-year numbers, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Et…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Most look for USDA to raise US 2021/22 corn demand on Jan 12, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Following the Christmas break, corn resumes where it left off, rising 6 to 7 cents in early Monday action, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Farmer selling continued today with the board a little bit higher, basis remains strong but seeing some weakness from ethanol plants,” Nick P…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is getting support from the dryness in South America as the full-season crop in southern Brazil is getting impacted by the dry weather th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Northern Brazil is expected to see some rain events in the next week or two, but toward the southern regions and Argentina, hot and dry weathe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn “was a follower” in the gains today, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said as wheat and soy did much of the lifting in the grain markets today.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News