Strength in the soy complex has continued supporting the corn market, as dryness in southern Brazil limits any losses that might be found, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “China’s corn prices were down 8 ¼ cents overnight,” she said.
“News of Chinese economic stimulus efforts equate to potentially stronger demand for commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said, noting that spot basis bids for corn are steady to weaker at elevators, ethanol plants and processors. “However, basis bids for row crops shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast inched higher on Monday in response to exporter needs and high costs for freight.”