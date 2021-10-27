A report today could show that ethanol production has reached an all-time record, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Eventually, ethanol will begin to outproduce its demand, causing stockpiles to balloon,” he said.
The highest close since Aug. 27 for December corn is a positive technical development and
the market remains in a minor uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. A slowdown in harvest due to heavy rains across the Midwest plus the emergence of fund trader buying on the pullback are seen as supportive short-term forces.