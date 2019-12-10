The corn market was lifeless again, drifting slightly lower in front of the USDA report, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging
“The market seems to care not that the implied unharvested corn still left in the fields is close to a billion bushels,” Plackemeier said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading said little is expected of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, but trade will still react even in a “much more muted tone,” especially on the downside, given the idea that yields will come down in the January report.