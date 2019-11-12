Farmers haven’t been selling much of their corn as prices aren’t high enough and the high moisture content is enticing folks to dry down their own corn, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. “However, propane availability has become an issue in some areas and has slowed progress even more.”
If corn follows oat prices, there might be good news coming, John Payne said. “The old saying is "Oats knows", I wonder what’s going on there. At the same time corn has given up nearly 25 cents, oats have rallied nearly 50.”
Seth Miller of The Anderson’s said the lower prices for corn, (as well as soybeans and wheat) on Monday were mostly attributed to better weather in South America with prospects for better crops there, and delayed reaction to the WASDE reports on Friday. Prices are more stable this morning, he said.