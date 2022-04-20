With record-high fertilizer prices and regional logistic snarls, it seems very unlikely that the USDA’s planted acreage estimate will rise significantly for corn, which will keep pressure on summer weather to be good enough for the U.S. to produce a 180-bushel-per-acre yield, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Warm and dry weather may impact Brazil’s second corn crop. That could trim yields a little bit, but there is still all the potential in the world for a record crop, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.