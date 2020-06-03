Ethanol production for last week will be out this morning with the expectation of a higher number than the week prior, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. “The farmer isn’t selling much of anything despite a pop in basis at ethanol plants, looking for higher futures before stepping in to sell,” he said.
Gains in corn have been capped by the benign weather forecasts and quick planting pace, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. But farmer selling has been limited, which should keep the lows in check, he added.