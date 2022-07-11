People are also reading…
Traders continue to try to sort out weather forecasts during a crucial time for the corn crop. "Corn prices were sharply higher overnight on much hotter/drier forecasts, but today’s noon maps showed more rain chances in Northern and Eastern areas, which brought in sellers,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “They did not fill the overnight gap higher, though.”
“Estimates for tomorrow’s WASDE Supply and Demand report have carryout at 1.491 bln bu. for the 2021/2022 season and 1.433 for the 2022/2023 marketing year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yield is expected to read 177 bu./acre, the same as last month. COVID lockdowns in China are looking more likely, a negative to demand.”