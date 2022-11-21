People are also reading…
“This week is likely to be a volatile one with lower volume, and it started off with a decline in corn prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The fund selling continued today and was mostly sparked by the higher dollar and Friday’s Cattle on Feed report, which was slightly bearish for corn.”
In addition to export concerns and a higher U.S. dollar, there have been challenges moving grain on the Mississippi River. “Corn closed lower pressured by noncommercial concerns about this season’s slow start to export sales and problems moving grain down the Mississippi River, as well as a higher U.S. dollar,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.