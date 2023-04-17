Related to this story

“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C…

“Tuesday brings the next USDA Supply and Demand report, and demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “R…

“May corn futures fell back in between their 50 and 200 day moving averages, but kept their uptrend intact,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

Corn markets are showing pressure from improving weather, but the weaker dollar is giving strength, CHS Hedging said.

Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for corn to go lower on the lack of fresh supportive news. Pressure stems from forecasts for …