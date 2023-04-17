Corn Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Guidelines for reimplantation: Rules changing in June Economists project bleak outlook for 2023 farm income New Big Bud 700 tractor unveiled at CON/AGG show Something bubbles up Easter Sunday Cover crop termination review for 2023 2023 challenging for dairy Soybean market could see fireworks this summer Custom grazer shares benefits of weeds ‘Luckiest grandpa in the world’ takes steps to keep family safe Field work underway in dry conditions in southwestern Nebraska Farmers bounce back from historic weather disasters Preliminary injunction granted in North Dakota WOTUS case 2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts Use spring months to prep bulls for breeding Snowpack, drought all factor into river outlook ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corn “May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C… Corn “Tuesday brings the next USDA Supply and Demand report, and demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “R… Corn “May corn futures fell back in between their 50 and 200 day moving averages, but kept their uptrend intact,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,… Corn Corn markets are showing pressure from improving weather, but the weaker dollar is giving strength, CHS Hedging said. Corn Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for corn to go lower on the lack of fresh supportive news. Pressure stems from forecasts for …