“Corn prices fell lower overnight as traders seem to be taking a breather after last week’s rally to eight-year highs,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning. Her outlook for the day is for lower trade as traders “squaring up” their positions in front of this week’s USDA report.
Corn futures were down overnight. “Prices are showing signs of consolidating near last week’s new highs ahead of Wednesday’s monthly USDA Supply/Demand reports,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
It will be a big data week with tons of new information including the much anticipated WASDE report on Wednesday and the USDA planting progress update this morning, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.