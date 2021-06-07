Traders continue to watch the weather outlook. “After a strong overnight session, corn prices drifted lower through the day session,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The gap made overnight on the December chart remains open, for now. Weather continues to be the main focus of the market.”
“Nearby corn futures ended lower on talk of some Midwest rains and lower than expected weekly export shipments,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Over the weekend the 30 and 60 day EU weather models suggested that most of the US upper Midwest and north plains could be warmer and drier than normal.”