“Corn prices are 1 to 3 cents higher as the sun rises on another USDA report day,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Corn futures were mixed overnight with a firm tone this morning ahead of today’s USDA June Supply/Demand report scheduled for release at 11a.m. CT, Total Farm Marketing said today.
“Prices are supported by limited rain potential for the central Corn Belt and hot temperatures”, TFM said.
If the Brazil corn crop expectations continue to lower, it could boost U.S. exports further, The Hightower Report said this morning.