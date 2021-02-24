Brazil may produce a record corn crop of 108.2 million metric tons this season as farmers expand plantings amid good prices for the cereal, according to the average forecast of a Reuters poll. The corn area will grow by around 1 million hectares to 19.44 million hectares (48 million acres), the poll showed.
U.S. ethanol production is expected to slide this week with analysts surveyed indicating ethanol production may drop to as low as 750,000 barrel per day, according to The Hightower Report. If production does fall to this low end, then it will be the lowest ethanol production has been in the U.S. since late May.