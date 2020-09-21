“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Large fund selling may have been triggered by approaching US harvest and the overall selloff in macro financial markets. Some link the selloff in macro financial markets to lack of a new US stimulus package and growing concern markets were overbought and due for a seasonal correction.”
Traders are looking ahead to the next crop progress update, as well as the harvest progress. “Traders are looking for a 1% drop in good/ex corn conditions in this evenings Crop Progress report,” Brugler Marketing said. “Harvest is estimated to have progressed 6% on the week to 11% complete, with favorable Midwest weather this week."