The Energy Information Administration will release ethanol data later this morning. Production is expected near 906,000 barrels per day. That will be an increase of almost 7% on the week if realized, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Keep in mind that ethanol is still trying to dig its way out of the polar vortex from a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “Still, ethanol production is running well below pre-COVID levels.”
Ukraine’s grain exports have decreased by about 21.5% so far in the 2020-21 season, with data placing total exports at 32.9 million metric tons, including 14.53 million of corn exports, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.