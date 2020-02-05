“Corn is holding on, but failed to break through its 50-day moving average at $3.83 ½,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. He added that China plans to sell 2.96mmt of corn from reserves to “ease virus related shortfalls.”
That news could be bullish, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “In its annual agricultural policy document, China pledged to diversify its import channels and increase imports of ag products that meet domestic demand, state media reported today,” he said.
Payne added that corn markets are going to need to watch Brazil to start moving. “Brazil is basically out of corn and need a good second corn crop to be planted and harvested over the next 3 months to get back into the export game.”