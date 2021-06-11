Corn is lower overnight after yesterday’s stronger performance on a friendly USDA WASDE report. A large storm system that has gone through a large portion of North and South Dakota this morning will pressure prices lower today, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
“Profit taking and weekend position squaring” has corn prices 10 to 12 cents lower so far today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
“The corn market fundamentals are positive and the weather is still threatening, but bearish news in the other grain markets may have limited the buying support in the wake of the report and traders are nervous over the possibility of a weather shift over the weekend,” The Hightower Report said this morning.