 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn is lower overnight after yesterday’s stronger performance on a friendly USDA WASDE report. A large storm system that has gone through a large portion of North and South Dakota this morning will pressure prices lower today, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

“Profit taking and weekend position squaring” has corn prices 10 to 12 cents lower so far today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.

“The corn market fundamentals are positive and the weather is still threatening, but bearish news in the other grain markets may have limited the buying support in the wake of the report and traders are nervous over the possibility of a weather shift over the weekend,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Traders continue to watch the weather outlook. “After a strong overnight session, corn prices drifted lower through the day session,” Michaela…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures managed to ended higher led by the CN,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher US 2020/21 corn demand of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded higher for most of the day today, and prices benefited from lower than anticipated ending stocks on the WASDE report,” Michaela W…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

The market is going to be “very reactive” to any change in the weather forecasts, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. New forecasts come out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn dipped lower overnight, despite upcoming weather forecasts, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. He said to expect the new crop contract…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn gapped higher to start the week, trading roughly 25 cents higher on the overnight session as weather forecasts are causing many in the m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn prices are 1 to 3 cents higher as the sun rises on another USDA report day,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

"What started out to be a great start to the crop year has definitely turned out to be something much less," Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened stronger on tight supplies, decent demand, and worries of the Brazilian corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News